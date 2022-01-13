ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says PF members should brace themselves for more arrests and raids because UPND’s appetite for vengeance is not ending now. And Lubinda has insisted that PF achieved nothing by lifting Rupiah Banda’s immunity apart from “humiliating the man”. At a press briefing, Wednesday, Lubinda said UPND’s appetite for vengeance and retribution was not ending. “As citizens you will be aware that many of our members and those associated with the PF have either had their homes raided by investigative wings of government, and all of…...



