Former Special Assistant to the President and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER State House Press Aide Amos Chanda says he is shocked that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has continued with a pattern of obnoxious lies. But ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe has declined to comment on Chanda’s attack. On Wednesday, the ACC recorded a warn and caution statement from Chanda for allegedly being in possession of 15 properties reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime. A few hours after the commission briefed the press on this development, Chanda issued a statement charging that the ACC had continued with lies. He said of…...