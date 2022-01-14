THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has set February 3, 2022 as the date to hold the Kabwata Parliamentary by-election. In a statement, Friday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the fresh nominations for the by-election would be held on January 19, 2022. “Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Thursday 3rd February, 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in Lusaka District of Lusaka Province. Nominations for the said by-election will be on…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.