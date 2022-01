UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda at the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda says Zambians must be patient because 10 years of “dirty PF” cannot be cleaned in four months. In an interview, Imenda said UPND should not be judged too harshly because Zambia was like a country which was at war for the past seven years. “The UPND agenda is a five year programme. UPND is trying to clean the 10 years of dirty PF maneuvers. All the mistakes of the past 10 years cannot be done within four months. If the Zambians will be in a…...