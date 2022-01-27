THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says due to Tropical Storm Ana currently being experienced in Mozambique and other parts of Southern Africa, the flow of international traffic at some borders has been affected.

In a statement, Thursday, ZRA Corporate Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said traffic flow on international transport routes to the sea ports through Chanida and Mwami border posts had slowed down, a situation that adversely affected the importation and exportation of goods on the routes.

“ZRA wishes to inform stakeholders and the general public that due to Tropical Storm Ana that is currently being experienced in Mozambique and other parts of Southern Africa , the flow of international traffic at some borders has been affected. In view of this development, we wish to inform the public that traffic flow on international transport routes to the sea ports through Chanida and Mwami border posts has slowed down. This situation has adversely affected the importation and exportation of goods on this route,” read the statement.

He said the Authority was making necessary arrangements to minimize the effects of the storm on traffic flow by increasing processing efficiency.

“Please note that ZRA is making necessary arrangements to minimize the effects of the storm on traffic flow by increasing processing efficiency and encouraging importers, exporters and clearing agents to utilize the available trade facilitation tools such as pre-lodgment, preclearance, electronic payments, etc. Further note that Customs clearing agents and handlers of exports and transit goods that have delayed to make exit due to the effects of Storm Ana should report to the nearest Customs House to have the transit period extended until the situation is normalized,” stated Sikalinda.