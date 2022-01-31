UPND national youth chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso says he is going round the country to counsel party youths because they went through a lot of trauma during PF’s administration. In an interview, Liswaniso said the youths needed counselling because without it, they risked deciding to get revenge. “There is trauma that we need to heal, they need counseling. When you see President Hakainde appealing to the youths of UPND, it is not a joke because what they went through under PF is bad. You know that PF was beating people anyhow,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.