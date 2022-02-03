ZAMBIANS have expressed outrage at the continued mining activities in the Lower Zambezi National Park by Mwembeshi Resources Limited, with some stakeholders calling for protests against the government. But Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has explained that although the new dawn administration is averse to mining in the Lower Zambezi, the PF government already gave a go-ahead which is legally binding and cannot be overturned easily. When contacted for a comment, former minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Harry Kalaba who granted the mine permission,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.