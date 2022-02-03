POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly hitting his two-month-old female child with an elbow during a fight with his wife. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the incident occurred on January 30, 2022 around 21:00 hours in Ibex Hill Meanwood. He stated that the baby sustained fractured ribs and bruises on her body and was admitted to Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital while the father was in police custody. “Police in Lusaka have arrested M/Don Mwenda Musonda aged 29 of Ibex Hill Meanwood for…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.