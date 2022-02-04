THE five Zambian farmers who were arrested and detained for farming in the Kasungu National Park in Malawi have been released from prison after intervention from the Zambian government. The 5 farmers of Chikwa village in Chief Zumwanda’s area of Lumezi district were arrested by the Malawi Wildlife Conservation for entering a protected area without permission, conveying a weapon in a protected area and preparation of land for cultivation. They were then sentenced to 28 months imprisonment with hard labour. One of the released convicts, Felleny Kanyinji, who was in…...



