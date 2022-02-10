News Diggers! Editor in chief Joseph Mwenda speaks as managing editor Mukosha Funga Njenga (l) and news editor Zondiwe Mbewe listen when they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on media, information and communication technologies at Parliament building in Lusaka on February 9, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

WE are not opposed to media regulation but the state should not get involved in regulating media houses, News Diggers has submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies. And Chipangali PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha has commended News Diggers for the manner in which they handle complaints relating to some news articles, further describing the media house as professional. Making a presentation when the media house appeared before the committee, Wednesday, Diggers managing editor Mukosha Funga Njenga submitted that statutory media regulation was unnecessary, given…...