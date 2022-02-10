WE are not opposed to media regulation but the state should not get involved in regulating media houses, News Diggers has submitted to the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information and Communication Technologies. And Chipangali PF member of parliament Andrew Lubusha has commended News Diggers for the manner in which they handle complaints relating to some news articles, further describing the media house as professional. Making a presentation when the media house appeared before the committee, Wednesday, Diggers managing editor Mukosha Funga Njenga submitted that statutory media regulation was unnecessary, given…...
