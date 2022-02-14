MINISTRY of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has struggled to explain the role of a Permanent Secretary for Special duties and why four people have so far been given that position. Speaking when he featured on the Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Kawana said permanent secretaries for special duties carried out “duties that are special”. Below is a transcript of the conversation between Kawana and Hot FM presenter Peter Zulu: Kawana: Government operates in an established structure of positions. So in the structure of government, there are…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.