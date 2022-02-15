DEPUTY government chief whip Princess Kasune says as the second session of the 13th National Assembly resumes today, the business expected is primarily the consideration of Bills. Speaking during a virtual briefing, Monday, Kasune said Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti is expected to swear in the newly elected Kabwata UPND member of parliament Andrew Tayengwa. She said President Hakainde Hichilema is scheduled to also address Parliament on the progress made in the application of national values and principles next month. “The business to be expected in this meeting…...



