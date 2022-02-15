ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) says it is appalled by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency’s admission that it erroneously distributed Honeybee drugs, stating that people are going to lose faith in such institutions. Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) acting Director General Chipopa Kazuma admitted that Honeybee drugs were erroneously distributed to Kabwe and Kasama General Hospitals, and have since been recalled. In an interview, ZMA president Dr Crispin Moyo said it was scary that an institution like ZAMMSA could endanger people’s lives by distributing drugs which were…...



