Ministry of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga with ZANIS director Loyce Saili at the stakeholders’ validation meeting on the access to information bill at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lusaka on February 17, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Information and Media permanent secretary Kennedy Kalunga says government will facilitate the establishment of a media self-regulatory framework and enactment of legislation on access to information. Speaking during a stakeholder validation meeting on Access to Information, Thursday, Kalunga said the new dawn government was committed to media freedom as long as the media was responsible and accountable for what they do. “The quest to have the access to information law enacted was reaffirmed by the His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in…...