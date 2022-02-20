[Used for illustration only] Marvis Mwale a grade five pupil and Ivy Daka a grade four pupil (r) draw water from Chongwe river for bathing Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Water Resources Management Authority has revealed that part of the Kamfinsa Stream on the Copperbelt has been contaminated after a truck laden with Sodium Hydroxide plunged into the stream at the Kamfinsa bridge on Thursday. And WARMA has warned that the Kamfinsa bridge may be submerged due to increased rains as the flood mark level at the bridge is of higher elevation than the design height of the bridge. In a statement, Saturday, WARMA Public Relations Officer Nalwendo Mubiana however assured that the authority, in collaboration with other stakeholders,…...