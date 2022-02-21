PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President. And Nakacinda says President Hichilema has turned himself into a tourist by travelling at every opportunity without due consideration to the costs. In this matter, it is alleged that Nakacinda, on December 13, 2021 in Lusaka, with intent to bring the name of President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred, ridicule and contempt, caused to be published, defamatory matter by word of mouth, where he addressed people at the High Court of Zambia,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.