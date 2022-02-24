Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmebeko Musokotwane officially hands over K65m recovered by ACC to Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima (l) in Lusaka on February 23, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane says the money which was recovered from Margaret Chisela Musonda alias Faith Musonda by the Anti-Corruption Commission will be used to pay students’ bursaries. And Dr Musokotwane has warned perpetrators of white-collar crimes that the long arm of the law will steadily and meticulously catch up with them. Speaking when he received the recovered funds from ACC in Lusaka, Wednesday, Musokotwane said after comprehensive analysis and wider consultations, government had decided to use the funds that had been recovered from corruption to provide…...