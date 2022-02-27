POLICE in Vubwi District of Eastern Province have arrested a 42-year-old Malawian national for defiling his 9-year-old stepdaughter. Tyson Mwale of Chibungo village in Mchinji district, Malawi, was arrested on Sunday for defiling a 6-year-old girl and his 9-year-old stepdaughter. Eastern Province Acting Police Commanding Officer Davis Simwanza who confirmed this to journalists in Chipata said Mwale was married to a Zambian national in Chief Pembamoyo’s area. Simwanza said Mwale was reported to the police for defilement by his wife as well as the mother of the 6-year-old girl. He…...



