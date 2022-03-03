HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo on Tuesday told Parliament that government will deploy as many surgeons to the University Teaching Hospital and other tertiary facilities depending on the availability of funds. The minister however struggled to give the exact number of medical surgeons government planned to deploy, asking for more time to gather information on the matter. And Masebo says lack of funds has caused the delay in determining the efficacy of the Sondashi SF 2000 herbal drug as the estimated cost of undertaking phase two clinical trials is K7 million…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.