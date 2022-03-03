PF member of the Central committee Raphael Nakacinda speaks to journalists when he arrived for questioning at Zambia Police Headquarters in Lusaka on January 13, 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has refused to appear before the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Absences saying the standing orders it cited when summoning him do not apply to him. Following a point of order that was raised by Lukulu East UPND member of parliament Dr Christopher Kalila over Nakacinda’s remarks in the Daily Nation “Stop being Emotional, Nakacinda tells Speaker”, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on November 3, 2021, referred the matter to the Committee on Privileges and Absences for detailed examination. And in…...