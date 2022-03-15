THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the holding of nominations and polls for the Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province and two Local Government Ward by-elections in Northern and Southern Provinces to March 22 and April 14, respectively. The commission had earlier prescribed Thursday, April 7, 2022, as the date to hold the three by-elections, while nominations were to be conducted on March 15. But in a statement, Monday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the postponement had been necessitated by the death of fourth Republican…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.