THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has postponed the holding of nominations and polls for the Mongu District Mayoral by-election in Western Province and two Local Government Ward by-elections in Northern and Southern Provinces to March 22 and April 14, respectively. The commission had earlier prescribed Thursday, April 7, 2022, as the date to hold the three by-elections, while nominations were to be conducted on March 15. But in a statement, Monday, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga said the postponement had been necessitated by the death of fourth Republican…...
