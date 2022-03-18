President Hakainde Hichilema and former president Edgar Lungu greet each other during a requiem mass of former president Rupiah Banda at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on March 18, 2022 Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER president Edgar Lungu says there is a lot of hypocrisy because people are saying a lot good things and yet they are doing bad things. Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema says leadership must be used to bring people together. Speaking to journalists after late former president Rupiah Banda’s burial, Friday, Lungu said it was time to reflect on Banda’s life. He said genuine dialogue was needed with one another for the country to move forward. “This is time to reflect on the life of president Rupiah Bwezani Banda. All the…...