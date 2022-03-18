ZESCO has announced that the tender to supply 25 (luxury) vehicles which was advertised in the State newspaper has been cancelled. The utility, which has been grappling with debt, stated in the Zambia Daily Mail yesterday that it set aside funds from its annual budget towards the cost of procurement of twenty five motor vehicles and wanted to apply the proceeds as such. According to the details of the advert, Zesco was looking to buy one Toyota Landcruiser VX L300, nine Toyota Prado VXLs, 14 Toyota Prado TXLs and one…...



