Former Milenge PF member of parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima speaks during the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at parliament building on November 15, 2017 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER Milenge PF member of parliament Mwansa Mbulakulima says African leaders must spearhead the fight against racism around the world. Mbulakulima has urged the African Union (AU) to discuss matters of racism and petition institutions with the view of getting redress. In a statement, Monday, Mbulakulima lamented that while the “Black Lives Matter” movement was making strides across the globe, the African continent remained silent as leaders continued to underplay issues surrounding racism. “Racism has been the biggest burden black people suffer from every day across the globe, either silently…...