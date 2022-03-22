Participants at the national capacity building workshop for surveyors as part of the digitalisation of land records on March 21, 2022 - picture by Philip Chisalu

MINISTER of Lands and Natural Resources Elijah Muchima says government, with the support of cooperating partners, has managed to digitise about 300,000 properties and scanned close to 60,000 files. In a speech read on his behalf by Surveyor General Joseph Minango at the process of digitising land records capacity workshop, Monday, Muchima said government was desirous to implement electronic management in all its dealings. “I want to thank the World Bank through Zambia Integrated Forest Landscape Project for supporting the work of the Ministry and sponsoring this workshop. This workshop…...