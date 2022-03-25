FIRST Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Attractor Chisangano has directed Minister of Foreign Affairs Stanley Kakubo to update the House on what government is doing regarding Zambian students in Russia who have been affected by sanctions imposed on that country. Rising on a matter of urgent public notice, Roan Independent member of parliament Joel Chibuye asked what government was doing on nationals affected by the sanctions imposed on Russia. “The matter I wish to raise is directed to Her Honour the Vice-President and it is pursuant to our standing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.