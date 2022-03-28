Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Professor Luckson Kasonka speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee at Parliament Building in Lusaka on December 2, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Luckson Kasonka says going forward, government will stop consuming medicines on credit. In an interview, Prof Kasonka said buying medicines in a haphazard fashion like it was done before would not continue. “We do hope that in the long term, issues of medicine will be history. Medicines are supposed to be in the hospitals at all times and I have never hidden this, this is my conviction. But the way it was done before where medicines were bought in an haphazard…...