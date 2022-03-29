DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa says the problem of drug and substance abuse is rampant and needs an urgent solution. Speaking during the launch of a book written by former national planning minister Lucky Mulusa’s son Michael, Chirwa said families and communities needed to come together to fight the scourge. The book is titled, “Lungs of Steel: From Blunting to Anointing” “The problem of drug abuse is really rampant and needs an urgent solution. I am a strong believer that we can achieve anything that we set…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.