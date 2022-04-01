THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has increased the price of petrol from K21.96 to 26.50 per litre, while the price of diesel has gone up by K4.68, to K26.22 from 21.54. But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is urging citizens and industry players to be extra resilient as government continues to aggressively work towards stabilizing and ultimately lowering the fuel pump price. Announcing the increment, Thursday, ERB board chairman Reynolds Bowa said it was necessitated by the continued strain in the global oil supply, mainly due to…...



