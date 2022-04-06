Former Konkola Copper Mines PLC Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu (l) with his lawyers Sakwiba Sikota and Makebi Zulu at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CIVIL rights activist Chama Fumba, alias Pilato, says Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyunyi should step down because she is not ready to prosecute cases involving her friends. And Governance Activist Brebner Changala says Siyunyi’s decision to enter a nolle in a theft case involving former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu is suspicious. Yesterday, Siyunyi entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Lungu was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million. It was alleged that Lungu, a legal practitioner, in the first…...