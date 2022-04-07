CHIEF government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda says the UPND cannot consult former president Edgar Lungu because he made a thousand mistakes, adding that PF should not even have the “guts to open their mouths” because they destroyed the country. And Kasanda says Lungu cannot even talk about hypocrisy when he is a hypocrite himself. On Wednesday, former PF secretary general Davies Mwila said although former president Edgar Lungu was not an angel and could have made one or two mistakes, President Hakainde Hichilema must consult him on how he used to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.