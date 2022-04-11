FQM Trident Limited General Manager Sean Egner has refuted reports that the mining giant plans to take over the running of Mopani Copper Mines and Konkola Copper Mines on the Copperbelt. And FQM Assistant General Manager Junior Keyser says the upcoming nickel mine in Kalumbila district is likely to put Zambia among the top 10 producers of the commodity in the world. Addressing the media during the tour of Kalumbila mine, Thursday, Egner said the company currently did not have enough resources to take over the running of the said…...



