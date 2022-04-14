FORMER Minister of Justice Wynter Kabimba says if the UPND government does not want to work with Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi, they should talk to her in a civil manner. In an interview, Kabimba said late former president Michael Sata promoted Judge Sunday Nkonde because he was not comfortable having him as DPP, a move he is advising the UPND government to consider rather than using a “cheap and childish” method. “Why don’t people become gentlemen and ladies? If HH doesn’t want this lady who I don’t even…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.