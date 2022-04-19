UPND deputy secretary general Getrude Imenda making a contribution during the public following the Bill 10 discussion organized by News Diggers!, Eden University, Chapter One Foundation, OSISA and Prime Television at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka on January 17, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda says Catholic Archbishop of Lusaka Dr Alick Banda should not use the pulpit to advance a political agenda and attack a sitting government. In his homily for Easter Vigil on Saturday night during Holy Saturday mass at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka, Bishop Banda said the UPND needed to take responsibility for their failures and stop blaming the harsh living conditions on the previous regime. But in an interview, Imenda said Archbishop Banda was just speaking on behalf of PF. “He…...