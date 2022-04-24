LUSAKA City Council Public Relations Manager Mwaka Nakweti has confirmed that some people were arrested during a riot by call boys at intercity bus terminus on Friday morning. In a statement, Friday, Nakweti said the call boys, commonly known as Lungaula, staged a protest after they were asked to leave the Intercity Bus Terminus. “This morning (Friday) a group of call boys who are called “Lungaula” staged a protest after they were asked to leave the intercity bus terminus. Lusaka City Council Management through the office of the Director of…...



