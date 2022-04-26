Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile says he is confident that he will be PF presidential candidate in the 2026 general elections. In an interview, Mundubile despite being confident, the final decision resided in party members. “This is a democratic dispensation where every contender stands an equal chance. Obviously, you go into an election because you think you have marshalled support, you are presenting credentials to your supporters as to why you think you are a better candidate. The ultimate decision resides with the members of the party. I would not…...