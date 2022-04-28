Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu says two mobile dual sim phones belonging to Pamela Chisumpa, a 22-year-old mobile booth attendant who was allegedly abducted two weeks ago, have been recovered. And Mwiimbu has revealed that the PF administration had halted investigations into gassing incidents which had rocked the country. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Mwiimbu said eight suspects had been apprehended to help with ongoing investigations into Pamela’s disappearance. “I wish to inform the nation that police have since recovered two dual sim mobile phones belonging to…...