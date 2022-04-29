ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) acting director-general Silumesi Muchula says the commission has not come across anything that touches on former president Edgar Lungu, in all the matters which have so far been investigated. And Muchula says when government officials are allowed to continue holding office while facing corruption charges, they become obstacles. Meanwhile, Muchula says the officers who turned against the ACC in court during the Chitalu Chilufya case had been disciplined. Muchula was speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Beyond the Headlines programme, Wednesday evening. Asked if former president…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.