PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he is deeply saddened by news of the passing on of former minister of finance Alexander Chikwanda.

In a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Tuesday, the President acknowledged Chikwanda’s contributions to the country over so many years of public leadership and service.

“President Hakainde Hichilema is deeply saddened by the news of the passing on of former Minister of Finance Hon. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda. President Hichilema acknowledges and applauds the enormous contributions the late Hon. Chikwanda rendered to the country and the Zambian people, over so many years of public leadership service dating back to the pre-independence era. The President sends his heartfelt condolences to the widow, his beloved wife. Mrs. Margaret Chikwanda and the Chikwanda family, and urges that all our thoughts and prayers must be with the bereaved family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” read the statement.