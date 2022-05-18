FORMER Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Caleb Fundanga says the country’s enthusiasm to attract investment, foreign investors end up being given concessions that they don’t even need. And Dr Fundanga says Chinese are running mines in Zambia although they have never been miners, adding that Zambians must take this as a challenge. Speaking when he featured on radio Phoenix ‘Let the People talk’ program Tuesday, Dr Fundanga questioned why foreign investors were given a lot of concessions when locals were heavily taxed. “The feeling that key foreign exchange earners like…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.