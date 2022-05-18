UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says there is nothing to celebrate about the K85 reduction in the cost of living, as measured by JCTR, because there is still enormous work that ought to be done. And Mweetwa says there is very little to criticise the UPND government about other than the complaint about the high cost of living emanating from high fuel prices. According to the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection, the cost of living for a family of five in Lusaka in the month of April 2022 stood at K9,326.41,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.