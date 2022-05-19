MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Dr George Magwende says the prolonged recruitment of health workers is due to the overwhelming response as well as a desire to do the correct thing. A representative of unemployed doctors, Wallace Ndumba, recently lamented that the ministry had persistently extended the time to complete the recruitment process due to lack of a clear plan. But in an interview, Tuesday, Dr Magwende said it was not true that the ministry had persistently extended the time to complete the process, adding that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.