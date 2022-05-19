POLICE in Lusaka have jointly charged and arrested two men aged 36 and 38 for pretending to be Chief Inspectors from the Ministry of General Education. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga narrated that Vincent Mwape, the sole proprietor of Crown Academy School, reported that four unknown criminals claiming and purporting to be Chief Inspectors went to his school with several different identity cards from different ministries. He stated that after the complainant became suspicious, youths managed to apprehend two suspects who have since been charged with the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.