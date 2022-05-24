Commerce and Trade Minister Chipoka Mulenga at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has lamented that a ‘talking industry’ has emerged the country which is only focused on picking wrongs in every positive thing. And Mulenga says government does not take pride in the current shortage of liquidity in the market. Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday Interview programme, Mulenga said he was shocked that the President’s dress code was a subject of mockery, while his positive pronouncements to farmers were downplayed. “We want every Zambian to focus on being productive. Unfortunately, in Zambia we have got…...