PF presidential hopeful Mutotwe Kafwaya says UPND should be thankful to the former ruling party for creating capacity for them to be able to employ teachers and health workers. Speaking when he was featured on Muvi TV’s Special Interview, Wednesday, Kafwaya said the recruitment processes which were ongoing at the moment were only possible because PF created that capacity. “The first thing you have to recognise when you are talking about employment, you must talk about employment comprehensively both from the public sector and the private sector, civil society and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.