POLICE say a four-year-old boy identified as Jonathan Kasongo has died after a table fell on him while playing with his friends at school. In a statement, Saturday, Deputy Police public relations officer Danny Mwale explained that Kasongo was rushed to Maina Soko Hospital after the table fell on him but he died the following day due to head injuries. “A four-year-old boy identified as Jonathan Kasongo died as a result of injuries he sustained after a table fell on him. The incident occurred on June 8, 2022 at 14:40…...



