POLICE in Isoka of Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for a witch doctor only identified as Singogo for allegedly raping a 45-year-old businesswoman who went to consult him after losing clothing merchandise. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga explained that the witchdoctor allegedly claimed that the woman’s stolen items were at a named lodge, where they went with a view of recovering them. He narrated that whilst there, the accused gave the victim a drink but after consuming it, she became unconscious and the suspect took advantage…...
Menu