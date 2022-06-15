PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says although there are comments left, right and centre, it is important to stay focused when one is doing the right thing. And President Hichilema says Zambia’s relationship with the US is still strong despite the unfortunate manner in which the substantive ambassador left two years ago. Speaking when he met outgoing US Charge d’Affairs Martin Dale at State House, Tuesday, President Hichilema said the things his administration had achieved so far made it seem like they had been in office for two years. “We want you…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.