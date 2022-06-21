Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda addresses journalists at East Park Mall during this year’s World Press Freedom Day commemoration in Lusaka on May 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNMENT has disclosed that it has disbursed over K457 million Social Cash Transfer funds for May/June to all the 116 districts as at June 17. In a statement, Monday, Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda said out of the 116 districts, 84 had so confirmed receiving the funds in their accounts. “As at June 17th, 2022, Government through the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has disbursed K457, 477, 708. 40 Social Cash Transfer funds for May/June to the 116 districts across the country. Out of these, 84 districts have…...