THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested a 38-year-old female accounts assistant for money laundering activities involving over K2.3 million. And the Commission has jointly charged and arrested two Directors for Mutengo Wandalama Enterprises Ltd for providing Money Lending Services without a License. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC deputy public relations officer Delight Haangala stated that Joannie Mumpashya had been arrested for fraudulent false accounting, theft by public servant and money laundering. She stated that whilst acting with other persons unknown, Mumpashya allegedly stole…...



